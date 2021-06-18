Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report $14.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.80 million and the highest is $15.17 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.06 million to $50.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.11. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

