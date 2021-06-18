SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Buys 142,000 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,910.00.

SSNT opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

