Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.31.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.