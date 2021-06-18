Silvercorp Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 42,145 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,851% compared to the average volume of 1,428 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 2,553,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,119. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

