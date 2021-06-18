Signata Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Signata has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $4,265.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00058876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.01 or 0.00726999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00082690 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,453,693 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

