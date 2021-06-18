SIBCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $466,198.63 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $466,198.63 and $231.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,931.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,324.45 or 0.06127971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.06 or 0.01560853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00436094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00142629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00736754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.28 or 0.00427828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00367813 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,233,118 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

