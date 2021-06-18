Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Grows By 33.2%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,351,600 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the May 13th total of 4,017,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Viva Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Viva Biotech alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VBIZF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides EFS, gene-to-protein and gene-to-structure, medicinal chemistry, in vitro pharmacology, membrane protein targeted drug discovery, and antibody discovery services, as well as Viva Engine, a platform for lead discovery.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.