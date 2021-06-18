Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Decreases By 17.8%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 416,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 506,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.2 days.

TCNGF stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCNGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

