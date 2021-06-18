Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Decreases By 18.3%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 194,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,589.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

TOD’S stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

