Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Drops By 18.9%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GF. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 110.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the first quarter valued at $257,000.

GF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 11,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,998. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.46%.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

