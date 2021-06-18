Short Interest in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Grows By 34.4%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

TDI opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

