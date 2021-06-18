Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Increases By 35.0%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of SU stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 8,644,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,540. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 704,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 488,883 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

