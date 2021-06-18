Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Increases By 35.0%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,370,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of SU stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $24.01. 8,644,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,540. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 704,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 488,883 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
