Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rises By 38.8%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the May 13th total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $837,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

