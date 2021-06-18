Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Declines By 18.2%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SOLCF opened at $2.75 on Friday. SOL Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

