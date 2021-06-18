Short Interest in SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Declines By 18.2%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of SOLCF opened at $2.75 on Friday. SOL Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10.
SOL Global Investments Company Profile
Recommended Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.