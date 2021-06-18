Short Interest in Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Drops By 16.7%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 966.0 days.

SCCAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.