Short Interest in Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Declines By 14.7%

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SIAF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Sino Agro Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
Sino Agro Food Company Profile
