Short Interest in Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Declines By 14.7%

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SIAF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Sino Agro Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

