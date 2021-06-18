Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Expands By 38.7%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of SSDOY opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

