Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Rises By 31.2%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the May 13th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $12.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

