Short Interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Declines By 16.5%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 13th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.20 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $183.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

