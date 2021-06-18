Short Interest in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Drops By 25.7%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 22.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Revlon by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Revlon by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Revlon by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REV traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,645. Revlon has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $803.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Revlon will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

