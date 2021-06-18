Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Increases By 24.5%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,162,100 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 13th total of 5,750,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,115.8 days.

Shares of Rakuten Group stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07. Rakuten Group has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

