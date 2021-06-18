Short Interest in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Decreases By 14.2%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 8,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.