Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Decreases By 18.4%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 226,199 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 151,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $22,972,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the last quarter.

TQQQ opened at $113.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.73. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $114.08.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

