Short Interest in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Declines By 17.2%

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 558,600 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,993. The company has a market cap of $106.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.39. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.