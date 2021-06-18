Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Expands By 23.8%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE NUV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 315,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,280. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $7,828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 546,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 291,980 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 89.2% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

