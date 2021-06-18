Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Expands By 23.8%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
NYSE NUV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 315,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,280. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
