Short Interest in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Decreases By 19.2%

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 564,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 698,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. 350,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,958. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after buying an additional 188,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

