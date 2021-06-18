Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Drops By 12.5%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

