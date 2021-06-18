Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Expands By 22.2%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,454.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MICCF remained flat at $$45.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

