Short Interest in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Rises By 28.6%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CNCR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657. Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

