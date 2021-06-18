Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Grows By 35.3%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.