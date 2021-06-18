Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Grows By 33.6%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 13th total of 5,345,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35,702.5 days.

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $$29.05 during trading hours on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05.

Several research analysts have commented on KUASF shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

