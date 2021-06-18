Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Drops By 22.2%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

IIJIY remained flat at $$29.06 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 0.13. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

