Short Interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expands By 39.1%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,760,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the May 13th total of 17,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HP stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. HP has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

