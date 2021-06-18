Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Expands By 29.3%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 13th total of 346,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 122,182 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of HNRG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,699. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

