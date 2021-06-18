Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Decreases By 14.7%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS GRCLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

