Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Rises By 38.9%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,547,000 after buying an additional 545,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,497,000.

