Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Declines By 25.0%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $104.88. 1,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,385. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $106.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 916.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

