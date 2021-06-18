Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Declines By 13.7%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELSE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electro-Sensors by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ELSE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,843. Electro-Sensors has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.52.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

