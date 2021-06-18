Short Interest in Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Declines By 22.2%

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ESSI stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609. Eco Science Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04.

Eco Science Solutions Company Profile

Eco Science Solutions, Inc provides consumer and enterprise technology products and services for the health, wellness, and alternative medicine industry. Its services include business location, localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking, inventory management/selection, and payment facilitation and delivery arrangement.

