Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Rises By 18.3%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 421,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DFLYF opened at $1.53 on Friday. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47.
Draganfly Company Profile
