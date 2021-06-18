Short Interest in Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Rises By 18.3%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 421,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFLYF opened at $1.53 on Friday. Draganfly has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

