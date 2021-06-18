Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Drops By 24.5%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the May 13th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DANOY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 293,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,710. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.946 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.68%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

