Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Increases By 26.1%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 561,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 13th total of 444,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CIGI. Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.31. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.81. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

