Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Decreases By 23.3%

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. 17,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,488. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

