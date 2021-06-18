Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Grows By 24.9%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $4.60 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
