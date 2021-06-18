Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Grows By 24.9%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $4.60 on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

