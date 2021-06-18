Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expands By 23.1%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,281,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,478.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in CF Industries by 139.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,761,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.