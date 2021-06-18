Short Interest in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Decreases By 16.6%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 533,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,362. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $445.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.55. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $452.58.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

