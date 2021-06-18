Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Drops By 22.3%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 13th total of 840,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 62,888 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 46,779 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in AXIS Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AXIS Capital by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

NYSE:AXS traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.75. 436,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,034. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.