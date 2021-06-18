Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Increases By 19.6%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $87.16. 448,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.