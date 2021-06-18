Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Expands By 25.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ANSLY stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.02. Ansell has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $130.05.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

