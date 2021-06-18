Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

HAT stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 274 ($3.58). The stock had a trading volume of 31,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.52. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The stock has a market cap of £109.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.33.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

