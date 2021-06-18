Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
HAT stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 274 ($3.58). The stock had a trading volume of 31,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.52. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The stock has a market cap of £109.23 million and a PE ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 287.33.
About H&T Group
Featured Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.